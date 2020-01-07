National

﻿SAPM: (Unanimous stance of political parties on national issue triumph of democracy: Dr Firdous)

January 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that mutual harmony is need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she said Pakistani nation has always overcome challenges through unity and solidarity.

She said the unanimous approval of Army Act bill by the standing committee on defense is a proof that we are all united for the country’s interests.

She said unanimous stance of political parties on an important national issue is triumph of democracy.

She said protection of national security and interests is our foremost priority.

