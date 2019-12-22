National

﻿SAPM: (Violence against minorities in India validates spirit of two nation theory: Dr Firdous)

December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that controversial Citizenship Act has exposed so called India’s democratic and secular face.

Talking to media in Sialkot on Sunday, she said unprovoked firing of Indian forces from across the Line of Control is an attempt to divert world attention from the widespread protest demonstrations in the country.

She said increased violence against minorities in India validates the spirit of two nation theory of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said entire Pakistani nation stands with the armed forces in defence of motherland. She appreciated Pakistani media for effectively exposing the brutal face of India.

