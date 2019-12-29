﻿Sarfaraz Rafiqui Hospital faces multiple challenges

December 29, 2019

KARACHI:Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed (SRS) Hospital has been facing acute shortage of consultants, nurses and others staff since several years.

The 100-bed Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed has been operating without consultants while several posts of resident medical officers, medical officers and women medical officer are also lying vacant in this health facility for long.

Sources at SRS Hospital told PPI that posts of consultants including cardiologists, gynecologists, orthopedic surgeons, surgeons and anesthesiologists are lying vacant.

Presently, only one surgeon is available in health facility while an anesthetist from Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) visits twice a week in hospital for surgeries.

Moreover, 15 nurses are available in health facility out of total 26 sanctioned posts.

About 20 doctors, both male and female, are available in hospital while their 30 posts are lying vacant in health facility. The number of OPD patients has also declined due to unavailability of consultants, medicines and other medical facilities. Now around 100 to 150 patients visit different OPDs of hospital every day.

The Sarfaraz Rafiqui Shaheed (SRS) Hospital badly needed consultants, skilled nurses, medicines, surgical equipment and others staff to improve patient care in this Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) run hospital.

The hospital administration has been facing multiple problems due to financial crises of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). No any new staff has been hired by Ministry of Local Government Sindh for KMC-run hospital for eight years.

Medical Superintendent, SRS Hospital, Ameer Muhammad Solangi, while talking to PPI, informed that surgeries have already been resumed in the hospital due to special attention of Senior Director Medical and Health Survives, KMC, Dr Salma Kauser while the number of OPDS patients is increasing day by day.

He; however, said administration urgently needs consultants, support staff and life-saving drugs to improve patient care in the hospital.

Senior Director Medical and Health Survives, KMC, Dr Salma Kauser was not available for comments.

