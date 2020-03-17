﻿SBTE suspends public dealing, online services likely

March 18, 2020

KARACHI:The Sindh Board of Technical Education (SBTE) has notified that in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) being declared “Pandemic” by World Health Organization and instruction issued by the Government of Sindh, it has been decided that public dealing in the board is suspended with immediate effect and till further orders. Board will provide online services and home delivery of documents through courier.

All concerned are hereby advised to visit the board’s website for further guidance, and query, according to a handout issued today

