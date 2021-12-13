﻿Seven more covid patients die in Pakistan

KARACHI: Seven more covid patients died in Pakistan while 288 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, says the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in its daily report on Sunday.

The NCOC said the total number of positive cases had risen to 1,289,049 while the nationwide tally of fatalities from the pandemic has surged to 28,830 since the outbreak of the disease in Pakistan. So far, 13,051 people have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,636 in Sindh, 5,889 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 477,869 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,839 in Punjab 180,661 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 108,117 in Islamabad, 34,606 in Azad Kashmir 33,531 in Balochistan and 10,426 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 22,525,190 coronavirus tests and 46,006 in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,251,101 patients have recovered in the country whereas 740 patients are in critical condition.