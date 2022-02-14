﻿Shahid Afridi says goodbye to Pakistan Super League

KARACHI: Master blaster and Quetta Gladiators’ key all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced withdrawal from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League Season 7, according to a report on Sunday.

Shahid Afridi declared that he will not be participating further in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to a back injury. On his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old said that his body is in serious pain.

“I have been playing with the lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense now where I feel pain in my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot,” Shahid Afridi elaborated. Speaking about the injury, Shahid Afridi said that he has been carrying it for over 15 years and now it has started troubling him. “My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7] and last night it became excruciating,” Afridi said, adding “I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first,” he added.

Shahid Afridi revealed that he will undergo rehab for a few months and will look to take part in Kashmir Premier League (KPL). “Health is everything and I can’t further endure the pain,” he added. Shahid Afridi also thanked Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar and also apologized for not playing further in the tournament. “I will come back on the field once again for my fans, keep me in your prayers,” Afridi concluded.