﻿SHCC action against fake COVID-19 testing facilities

March 17, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) on Tuesday has started crackdown across the Sindh province against quacks offering fake testing facility for Coronavirus patients.

Due to recent outbreak of Corona-virus in Pakistan and Sindh, quacks become active in the province offering fake test for Corona. Upon information SHCC teams started field operation in Sindh for sealing clinics with fake testing facility.

The anti-quackery teams started operations in Sindh, especially in Karachi and Sindh.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SHCC Dr Minhaj Qidwai urged public not to fall prey to such false claims of quacks and only contact facilities which are declared by Health Department Sindh where corona testing can be done.

Related Posts