﻿Sindh Forensic DNA lab holds training session for prosecutors

December 19, 2019

KARACHI:Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) organized a hands-on training session on “DNA Evidence in Courts” for Prosecutors and Inspectors (legal) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

More than 30 participants including prosecutors and inspectors (legal) attended the training session, which was conducted by Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and Dr Nouman Rasool.

ICCBS Director Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, while speaking at the closing ceremony, mentioned that forensic science was known to be the requisite part of the toolkit for law enforcement agency and its personnel when it came to solving crimes.

He said that DNA evidence had revolutionized the world of forensic sciences in technologically advanced countries. Many crimes that were once difficult to investigate due to lack of evidence are now being revisited, and offenders are being put behind bars, he pointed out.

Talking about SFDL, he said that SFDL was a state-of-the-art facility of forensic DNA analysis was developed according to international standards containing qualified and trained staff, and highly advanced technology.

He also mentioned that Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Health Sindh and Health Department, Government of Sindh had a substantial contribution in the establishment of SFDL.

Earlier, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan mentioned that SFDL was the first of its kind facility in Sindh that specializes in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes. The SFDL is set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi, he said.

Dr Nouman Rasool, during his talk, mentioned that how DNA evidence was useful for establishing a crime during a trial. Currently, the scope of DNA evidence during trial is limited, which need to be enhanced by educating all stake-holders i.e. police, medico-legal officers, lawyers and judiciary, he said, and explained that different aspect of DNA technology used in SFDL and also discussed different component of forensic DNA reports. The participants asked many questions throughout the session, which were answered by Dr. Nouman Rasool and Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan in detail.

In the end, the certificates were distributed among the participants. The participants appreciated the efforts and services of SFDL. They mentioned that this training would be beneficial for them during trial and they can better assist courts to decide cases based upon forensic evidence.

