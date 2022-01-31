﻿Six injured in Karachi gas leakage explosion

KARACHI: Six persons suffered injuries due to a gas leakage blast at Ghazi Goth of Karachi on Sunday.

Police said that the blast was caused by gas leakage from a water tank in a house of Ghazi Goth in Sachal police jurisdiction. The explosion took place owing to gas pressure during cleaning of a water tank.

A man who entered in the water tank for cleaning ignited a match stick, which resulted in explosion, the police added. It may be noted that in another incident recently, a gas leakage blast took place inside a company located near Hub Chowki, injuring 10 people.