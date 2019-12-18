﻿Sobhraj Maternity Hospital faces shortage of anesthesiologists

December 18, 2019

KARACHI:The major Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s(KMC) Sobhraj Maternity Hospital (SMH) has been facing acute shortage of anesthesiologists or anesthetists since several months and its administration is unable to run Operation Theater (OT) in three shifts, sources at SMH told PPI on Wednesday.

The city’s oldest hospital situated in Urdu Bazaar area of Karachi is short of staff as there are no anesthetists available in the healthcare institution in evening and night shifts. The shortage of anesthesiologists have put the hospital management in trouble in running its OT services round the clock.

Currently, there is only one anesthetist available in this maternity hospital in the morning shift. The hospital administration is facing hardship to cater to the emergency patients in evening and night shift. The administration has hired a private anesthesiologist on minimum wages for evening and night shifts to run OT services.

Similarly, Pediatric Unit of Sobhraj Hospital has also been closed due to shortage of pediatricians. The nursery of the hospital is in very poor state while critical newborn babies are being shifted to nearby hospitals due to shortage of ventilators and other facilities.

Several posts of nurses are also lying vacant as only 15 are working in hospital in three shifts out of total of 35.

Sources said around 2500 patients visit OPD on daily basis in the hospital while 25 to 300 deliveries are being performed each day and the daily admission in health facility is 30 to 40.

The Sobhraj Maternity Hospital is urgently required pediatricians, anesthesiologists, nurses and up-gradation of nursery to improve patient care.

Senior Director Medical and Health Survives, KMC, Dr Salma Kauser was not available for comments.

