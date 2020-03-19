﻿Solidarity with medical professionals

March 20, 2020

KARACHI:Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLA) organized a solidarity event with medical and healthcare professionals fighting the Coronavirus at the forefront in Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Representatives from Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Bar Council, Bar Association, Young Doctors Association (YDA) and administrative officers of CHK were present.

Senior lawyer Zia Ahmed Awan, Dr Shershah Syed, Chairman Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi, Medical Superintendent CHK Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi, Dr Ismail Memon, Dr Ghafoor Shoro and Dr Nusrat Shah were present.

Addressing the event, Zia Ahmed Awan said doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are at the forefront to deal coronavirus patients and they need respect from the society.

Secretary General, PMA Centre, Dr Qaisar Sajjad said medical and healthcare professionals are treating high risk coronavirus patients round the clock and efforts of medical staff is highly appreciable. He said black and white coat united against coronavirus.

MS CHK Dr Khadim Hussain Qureshi thanks the LHRLA for organizing a solidarity event for medical and healthcare professionals.

