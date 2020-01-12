﻿Sports: (5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 starts tomorrow)

January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and the Saif Group of Companies on Sunday announced hosting of the 5th edition of the Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships, from January 13 to 19, 2020.

This is a Grade-A Tournament offering several events in various categories. The tournament will be played on the World Class “Plexipave Cushion Prestige” surface of the courts at the SDA-PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

It is amongst the leading prestigious events in the tennis calendar, organized by the Saifullah Khan family in memory of their mother, the late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF, on behalf of the Saif Group, announced a total prize money of Rs. 800,000/- to be distributed amongst the winners and runners up, and other prize winners, in the events to be contested for Men’s Singles and Doubles, Ladies Singles and Doubles.

In the juniors categories, Boys 18U and 14U, Boys and Girls 12U and 10U will be played. As well, Seniors 45+ Doubles will also feature in the events. Daily and traveling allowances as per the PTF policy shall be given to outstation participating players reaching the main draws.

Tomorrow (Monday), the Opening Ceremony of the Championships will be held at 11:00 am here at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Related Posts