﻿Sports: Bowling: National Tenpin Bowling Championship postponed due to coronavirus

March 18, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) has postponed 13th edition of National Tenpin Bowling Championship due to coronavirus. The championship was scheduled to run from March 25 to 30 in Karachi.

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Muhammad Hussain Chatha said that the decision of postponement of the championship was taken in emergency committee meeting, which addressed by PTBF President Ijazur Rehman.

The championship was to be contested in 11 categories with organizers expecting bowlers coming to Karachi from all over the country.

