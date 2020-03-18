﻿Sports: Cricket: Naval Star CC wins cricket tournament

March 19, 2020

Karachi:Naval Star Cricket Club won the final of Sheikh Arif Shaheed T20 Cricket Tournament after recording a two-wicket victory against Abu Rehan Cricket Club in the final here at Abu Rehan Cricket Ground.

Abu Rehan CC batted first in the final and posted 189 runs in 20 overs. Sheikh Talha was the top scorer for the side with 60 runs. Muhammad Mudassar and Mohammad Yasir picked three wickets each.

In reply, Naval Star CC reached the victory total in 19.2 overs with two wickets in hand. Muhammad Muazzam (47 runs), Hammad (37 runs) and Farhan (37 runs) batted well for the side. Akbar Haider took three wickets.

