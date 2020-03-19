﻿Sports: Cricket: Pakistan squad returns after Over-50 World Cup Cricket abandoned

March 20, 2020

Karachi:The 15-member Pakistan squad has returned from Cape Town, South Africa following the abrupt abandonment of the Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fawad Ijaz Khan Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), confirmed that the entire contingent has landed home soundly and safely, having flown in from Cape Town via Dubai.

The Over-50 Pakistan squad comprised of Ghaffar Kazmi (Captain), Sajid Ali (Vice Captain),Mahmood Hamid, Jaffer Qureshi, Dastagir Butt, Muhammad Javed, Babar Butt, Raja Arshad Hayat, Azhar Khan, Aziz-ur-Rahman, Zafar Ali, Fawad Bari, Imtiaz Tarar, Asif Hayat and Ahmed Hayat while Behzad Anwar and Aamir Sarfaraz accompanied as manager and assistant manager respectively.

Having finished runners-up in the final of the inaugural Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament at Sydney in 2018 and starting as one of the pre-tournament favourites this time, Pakistan seemed on course of making another entry in the final when the organizing committee took the decision of abandonment at the halfway stage of the third round of matches.

After defeating Namibia and India in their first couple of matches, Pakistan had posted a mammoth score of 321 for two in the allotted 45 overs against Wales. But it was then decided to stop the game following the decision taken by the organizing committee and the tournament was declared cancelled with immediate effect because of the Covid-19 virus.

The Pakistan squad was scheduled to take on South Africa and England in their remaining games before the knockout rounds which never materialized.

The Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2020, being contested by 12 countries on round robin league basis, was due to conclude on March 24.

