ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has announced to resign from the post of chief selector of Pakistan cricket team.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Wednesday, Misbah-ul-Haq said he decided to relinquish the post of chief selector on personal reasons.

He said it was very difficult for him to work on dual responsibilities as team’s head coach and chief selector. He said he will continue to work as head coach.