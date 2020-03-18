﻿Sports: Hockey: PHF closes its offices too

March 19, 2020

Karachi:After announcing that all hockey related activities to be halted a couple of days ago, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will also be closing its Lahore and Karachi offices in the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping in view the foregoing coronavirus pandemic, the PHF offices in Lahore and Karachi will remain close till further order. In case of any emergency, the offices will be opened for a short period by the respective staff,” PHF said in a media release.

A couple of days back, PHF suspended all of its sporting activities across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

