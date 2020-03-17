﻿Sports: Hockey: PHF postpones all activities

March 18, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has postponed all of district and national level tournaments and other activities scheduled for March and April 2020 in the light of WHO and Pakistan government directives regarding preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.

PHF has sent training plans to players so that they could continue individual training at their homes. The plan includes details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which has been communicated through WhatsApp and email.

The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with players regularly. The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff. PHF has also instructed its officials to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread.

