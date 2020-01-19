﻿Suhrab Goth Bridge death trap for pedestrians

January 19, 2020

Karachi:With broken protective railings and potholed footpaths and road, a busy main highway bridge of M-9 Motorway over the Lyari River near Suhrab Goth has become a virtual death trap for pedestrians and a grave danger for commuters and motorists.

Almost half part of the bridge track from Surhab Goth to Water Pump direction has simply no protective railings on its footpath and pedestrians using this footpath may fall into the Lyari River even in case of foot slip. The footpath is broken and potholed, a sorry look for the area that is entrance of the megacity Karachi. The road-top of this bridge is broken with large holes and pits, where traffic flows at snail-paced speed amidst dusts of clouds. Regular road users say that this bridge may not have seen cleaning, garbage lifting and sweeping for many years.

The main city is connected to the M-9 Motorway through this bridge which is also directly under Lyari Expressway (LEW). However, the Motorway department of federal government, road departments of Sindh government and KMC are not taking any action to get the broken railings of the Suhrab Goth Bridge repaired and its road-top re-carpeted.

