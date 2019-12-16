﻿Tourists: (KP police set up helpdesk for tourists)

December 29, 2019

Peshawar:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have formed a helpdesk for tourists visiting the province during winter vacations.

A meeting was held at KP Speaker Mushtaq Ghani’s Office where arrangements were finalized for managing the tourists.

Hazara DIG Tariq Khan has issued instructions to officers of all divisions. The police must consider it their duty to provide basic facilities to people, he remarked.

They should be there if someone’s vehicle stops working or their tyre is punctured. Sometimes people need help to cross the road and the police should be there for that, the DIG added.

