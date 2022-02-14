﻿Two motorcycle snatchers captured in raid

AWARAN: Levies Force Awaran claimed to have arrested two alleged motorcycle snatchers in an operation conducted in Maskae area of Awaran in Balochistan province on Sunday.

Stolen motorcycle was also recovered from the possession of alleged snatchers. Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Awaran, Dr. Jameel Ahmed Baloch and Assistant Commissioner, Awaran, Shah Nawaz Baloch, levies force, Awaran led by Risaldar Major, Maskae, Yahya Khan Muhammadhasni arrested two motorcycle snatchers namely Samiullah son of Hamal Khan and Muhammad Naeem son of Nura in an operation conducted in Awaran.

The alleged accused, who had snatched motorcycle from one person namely Muhammad Waseem son of Muhammad Ramzan from Alaki area in the precincts of Police Station, Maskae, was handed over to the authorities of Police Station, Maskae along with recovered motorcycle for further investigation.