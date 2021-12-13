﻿Two water projects underway in Balochistan

QUETTA: National Coordinator of Water sector project’s under Prime Minister Special initiatives “National Programme for Enhancing Command Areas of Barani Areas of Pakistan and National Programme of improvement of Water Courses of Pakistan”, Mohammad Tahir Anwar said that two water sector projects are underway in Balochistan under the Prime Minister’s Special Initiatives, these projects aim to increase agricultural productivity as compared to the production capacity of water so that by developing land and water resources using modern irrigation methods, the related officers and consultants are directed to show the progress as soon as possible, as well as present a comprehensive report on the schemes.

He was talking to officers during a visit to Pishin Tehsil on the delegation on Sunday inspected the ongoing development work in various Tehsils of district Pishin in Balochistan province. He directed the ongoing development work to be completed as soon as possible.

On this occasion, along with him, deputy coordinator of the National Programme for Enhancing Command Areas of Barani Areas of Pakistan, Mohammad Asif Kakar, deputy coordinator, National Programme of improvement of Water Courses of Pakistan, deputy director Dr. Tehmina Iqbal, director general water management Balochistan Ali Raza Jamali, director of water management Wahab Kakar and district officers were also present.