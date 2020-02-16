﻿UN: (UN Secretary General urges World to address challenges of climate change)

February 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that addressing challenges and threats of climate change is a common responsibility of all global partners.

Addressing a conference about Climate Change here on Sunday, he underlined the need to step up actions to achieve goals of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

He said goals of global peace and prosperity are linked with alleviation of poverty, inequality and hunger. He also appreciated steps taken by the PTI government to address negative impacts of Climate Change in Pakistan.

Earlier, in her address, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said the government has taken concrete measures to address challenges of climate change.

In his address, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan is fifth most vulnerable country, which suffer the most from climate-related disasters in the long-term.

He said the incumbent government has zero-tolerance policy against timber mafia involved in illegal deforestation and massive cutting down of trees in the country.

The adviser said the government launched Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address threats and challenges of climate Change. He said the government recently approved an ambitious National Electric Vehicles Policy, with an objective to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

The adviser said the government increased 16 percent budget for development projects related to environment and Climate change.

