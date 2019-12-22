﻿US: (US presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren come out in support of Pramila Jayapal)

December 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Leading Democratic presidential aspirants, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and two other US lawmakers have rallied their support to Indian-American Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal after Indian External Affairs Minister refused to a Congressional committee, which invited Jayapal to be a part of the group.

According to reports, Jayapal is one, who introduced a Congressional resolution on Kashmir urging India to lift all the restrictions in occupied Kashmir imposed after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Senators Sanders, Warren and other lawmakers have expressed their support for Jayapal, saying India is trying to silence the voice of a US lawmaker.

