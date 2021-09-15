﻿Use of ORS, ZINC important to control Diarrhea: Health Minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid emphasized the need to increase use of ORS and Zinc to control diarrhea related child mortality in Punjab here on Tuesday.

Speaking as chief guest at launching ceremony of Diarrhea Management Project by Greenstar, the Health Minister said that Pakistan loses thousands of lives every year due to diarrhea among children.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Director General Health South Punjab Dr Khalil, CEO Greenstar Social Marketing Dr Ayed Azizul Arab and representative of UNFPA and Pakistan Pediatric Association. The project has been launched by Nutrition International with Greenstar Social Marketing.

The Health Minister said, “I appreciate this great initiative by Greenstar Social Marketing for health of children. According to WHO, a number of diarrhea-related deaths can be prevented by use of ORS. Greenstar SM shall train over 3000 healthcare providers and 200 community mobilizers.

After training, the community mobilizers shall provide door to door awareness to mothers. We will have to increase use of Zinc and ORS to reduce diarrhea-related mortality among children. The government is developing seven mother and child hospitals in Punjab.”

CEO Greenstar Marketing Syed Azizul Arab said his organization has been working for last three decades on health of children. He expressed gratitude to the Health Minister and said awareness shall be generated among public about the use of ORS and Zinc to prevent diarrhea related mortality.