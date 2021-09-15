﻿Usman Buzdar message on Int’l Day of Democracy

LAHORE:Democracy guarantees human rights and it is also essential to uphold the principles of equality.

In his message, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said democracy ensures equal participation of the people and its continuity is imperative for the socio-economic growth of the society. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resolves to strengthen democratic institutions and values, he said. India, the so-called claimant of democracy, is, actually, the biggest violator of democratic norms and values, he regretted. The Hindu supremacist Modi regime has tarnished the image of democracy in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) by depriving the people of their right of self-determination, which is their due democratic right.

The Modi regime, instead of giving rights to the Kashmiris, was inflicting atrocities and the world community should take notice of the Indian government’s non-democratic measures, he emphasized. The international day of democracy reiterates that we should work for the promotion of democratic traditions and values, concluded the CM.