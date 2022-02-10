﻿We have resilience, experience to deal with challenges ahead: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan is pursuing a proactive foreign policy with a focus on the global agenda.

He said the future is unpredictable but we have the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges ahead. He made these remarks while addressing here at NUST Institute of Policy Studies on “Vision F.O and the need for multidimensional diplomacy for durable peace and inclusive development’.

He said the currency gained by terms like “multidimensional diplomacy” is reflective of new trends and realities. He said the world is very different from what it was some decades ago. He said diplomacy is no longer merely inters-state. The Foreign Minister said there are multiple players, factors and forces, influencing the conduct of diplomacy.

He said traditional means of conducting international relations and foreign policy have been overtaken by the fast-paced global perception industry. He said multidimensional diplomacy now uses tools ranging from economy, cyber space, digital technology, science and innovation to culture and even people-to-people linkages.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said soft power has already replaced conventional warfare. The world has entered the era of battles of narratives and information/disinformation warfare. We see a huge shift in the role of media, their impact on all sphere of life and modern technology being used to influence opinions and push agendas.

Another external factor that we have just recently witnessed that has overturned the global economy is Covid -19. This global pandemic has upended the global economic systems. We see Covid-19 is not just a global health crisis but a catalyst for long-term geopolitical shifts.

Covid vaccines too have aided diplomacy with countries competing for influence through their vaccines and related technology. He said a new world is upon us, and we have to navigate with caution and foresight. The unipolar world has now become a rear-view vista. Multilateral mechanisms that were setup in the first place for mediation and conflict resolution are losing their efficacy.

He said the political economy of energy is in a flux due to geopolitics as well as technological advances. Weakening of multilateral bodies, closed borders policy and fraying international alliances are giving way to regional partnerships.

In the backdrop of these shifting trends, geopolitics is reorienting to accommodate new actors and emerging factors and considerations. Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately. He said we have consolidated friendships and strengthened bilateral relations with major powers and key partners across all regions.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is a leading voice at multilateral forums with strong advocacy on issues of sustainable and equitable development, climate change, debt relief, corruption and illicit financial flows as well as Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan geared its diplomacy for garnering regional and international consensus for constructive and sustained engagement with the new interim authorities in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan played a pivotal role in the safe evacuation of over 90 thousand individuals across 42 nationalities, consisting of diplomats, International NGO workers, media persons and many, many others from Afghanistan.

He said an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad in December 2021 to focus on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Attended by over 70 delegations, including 30 at the Ministerial/Deputy Ministerial level, and representation from various regional and international organizations, and international partners, it provided a wider platform to address the humanitarian and economic challenges confronting the people of Afghanistan.

“Throughout the year, under my Vision FO, I have personally remained engaged with our missions abroad to review their activities regarding export and investment promotion, increasing investor confidence, enhancing remittance inflows, tourism promotion, and broadening of trade ties with host countries,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

He said under the digital reform agenda, we have launched the Foreign Minister’s Portal that provides the diaspora direct access to all 114 Pakistan Missions abroad based in 87 countries with a view to efficient handling and addressing of their issues. All 114 Missions have been brought online on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram enabling greater transparency and access.