Home » Islamabad

﻿Weather: (Cold, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country)

December 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD:Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper areas during the next twelve hours.

However, cloudy weather condition is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning were: Islamabad, Murree and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore six, Peshawar five, Karachi fourteen, Quetta four and Gilgit minus two degree centigrade.

