﻿Weather: (Met Office forecasts rain)

January 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at scattered places in districts of Sindh and Punjab including Islamabad during the next twelve hours.

Snowfall is also expected in hilly areas of Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy rain is also expected in districts of Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning are: Islamabad and Peshawar eight degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi sixteen, Quetta, Gilgit and Murree Zero and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

