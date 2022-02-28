﻿Weight and Measures Lab costing over Rs99m on the cards

KARACHI: Official approval has been given to set up the Weight and Measures Laboratory at Karachi with a cost of over Rs99 million.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, while presiding over a meeting convened to review the progress of the project. The meeting was attended by Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices Ahmad Ali Qureshi and other officers.

Mr Jeewan told the meeting that the first priority of the Sindh government was to provide all possible relief to the people in this regard. He further said that upgrading of the laboratory was urgently required to ensure inspection of instruments used in weighing scales.

He said that after the supply of modern and standard weighing equipments to the laboratory, the process of checking and verification the weighing equipments of daily product providers at the provincial level would be started. “People are requested that they should fully support the government campaign,” he added.

Earlier, the Director General, Bureau of Supply and Prices, while briefing Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan about the aims and objectives of the project, said that under this project, steps would be taken to enhance the capacity of field staff of Weight and Measures while state-of-the-art and accurate working equipment will be provided for verification and testing of weights and measures so that the public can benefit from it on a large scale.