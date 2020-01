January 18, 2020

Karachi:A woman died due to blast of leaked gas in Gulshan e Iqbal area on Saturday. As per details, a woman, 60 year, died in a blast when she lit a match in her kitchen filled with leaked gas in Gulshan e Iqbal area.

However, her husband Umar and daughter remained saved. Fire brigade doused the fire. The body was shifted to hospital. Police reached the site on incident and began probe.

Related Posts