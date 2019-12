December 25, 2019

KARACHI:A woman was electrocuted in Orangi Town area of the city in early hours of Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, a 30-year-old woman, Ruqaya, wife of Zulfiqar, received severe electric shocks at her house in Orangi’s Kherabad area. As a result, she suffered burn injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination.

