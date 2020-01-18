﻿Woman killed in gas leak blast in Karachi

January 18, 2020

KARACHI:A woman was killed in an explosion caused by gas leakage in a house in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city in early hours on Saturday.

According to Police sources, the incident happened in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block Five at around 9:30 am.

A woman aged between 60 years burned to death when a fire engulfed the ground floor of the house after a loud bang due to gas leakage.

Upon being informed of the incident, police and Rangers personnel as well as firefighters reached the scene.

Initial investigation points to gas leakage as the possible cause of the blast.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

