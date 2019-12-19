﻿Woman killed, man injured as dumper-truck overturns

December 19, 2019

KARACHI:A woman was killed and a man injured as a fast-moving dumper-truck overturned in Kati Pahari area of the city in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a fast-moving dumper-truck overturned in Kati Pahari area. As a result, a 20-year-old woman, Musheera, wife of Abdul Haye, died on the spot while Dilshad, 40, son of Iqbal, sustained severe injuries.

The body and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Related Posts