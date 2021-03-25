10 criminals’ arrested, weapons recovered

Islamabad, March 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): Islamabad police arrested 10 outlaws including two members of criminal’s gang and recovered weapons use in crime from their possession. A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad crime free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement.

SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspector Shahid Munir, ASI Touseef and others succeeded to bust two members of notorious former jail bird gang. They were identified as Faisal and Dolat Khan and recovered weapons along ammunition from the gangsters, while they confessed to commit dacoities at various areas of Sabzi Mandi.

Khanna police arrested accused Shafqat involved in illegally oil selling. Lohibher police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Nadeem involved in Arial Firing. Shalimar police arrested accused involved in violation of section 144.

Tarnol police arrested accused Selab Khan and recovered revolver from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special checking in the whole city, three proclaimed offenders were nabbed wanted to police in various crime cases.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace. The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

