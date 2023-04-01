10 flights cancelled at Lahore Airport

LAHORE: A number of flights were cancelled and many of others delayed at the Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday due to shortage of planes and some other reasons.

As many as 10 flights were cancelled and five others delayed. Fly Jinnah’s flight 9P840 coming to Lahore from Karachi was cancelled and flight 9P841 going to Karachi from Lahore was also cancelled.

Another Fly Jinnah’s flight 9P842 coming from Karachi to Lahore and the return flight 9P843 were both cancelled. Fly Baghdad’s flight IF341 coming from Najaf to Lahore was also cancelled and flight IF342 going to Najaf from Lahore was also cancelled. Air Blue’s flight PA-405 going to Karachi from Lahore and the return flight PA-406 were both cancelled.