10-member medical team from Pakistan leaves for quake-hit Turkiye

Islamabad, February 12, 2023 (PPI-OT): A 10-member medical team from Pakistan left for earthquake-affected Turkiye today to take part in the ongoing relief operations in the quake-hit areas. According to the health ministry spokesperson, a separate 10-member doctors’ team will leave for Syria tonight. The medical teams will serve the earthquake victims with full dedication and commitment.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk