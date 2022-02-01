10 suspects arrested during grand operation in Golra 

Islamabad, January 31, 2022 (PPI-OT):As many as 10 suspects were taken into custody by the capital police, one vehicle, 10 motorbikes without document and one drug peddler were shifted to police station during a massive search and camping operation conducted in limits of Golra police station, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details, a search operation was conducted in different area of Golra on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Saddar Zone Tasawwar Iqbal.

During the search operation 10 suspects were shifted to police station for verification. During the search operation, 50 houses, 24 shops and 139 persons were searched; one vehicle and 10 motorbikes without document were shifted to police station. One drug peddler arrested one kilogram heroin and case registered against him.

IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

