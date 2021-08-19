100 million people benefited from Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme: Sania

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar says the Ehsaas programme has emerged as the largest social protection program in the history of the country by benefiting almost half of the country’s population.

In a statement the SAPM said 100 million people, almost half of the population, benefited from Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. She said Ehsaas Emergency Cash has been declared as the third largest social protection program in the world.

She said this year, 10 million families will be provided social security benefits and stipends, in fact 70 million people will benefit. The SAPM said 50 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centres are operational in the 14 districts of the country for the prevention of stunting disease while the scope of the program is being expanded soon.

