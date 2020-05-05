1,049 new coronavirus cases surface in Pakistan in 24 hours; 40 more die: Report

May 6, 2020

KARACHI:As many as 1,049 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours surfaced in Pakistan by 7:44 am on Wednesday while 40 more patients died of the virus disease during the same period. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 526 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 22,550 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out which 8,189 cases were in Sindh, 8,420 in Punjab, 1,495 in Balochistan, 3,499 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 485 in Islamabad, 386 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 6,217 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country. It is feared that cases may rise to an alarming level by the end of this month as lockdown has been eased.

Related Posts