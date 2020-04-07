11 IT and Telecom related projects approved in DDWP meeting

April 7, 2020

Islamabad, April 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) for financial year-2020-21 at the committee room of the Ministry of IT. The meeting was given detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects. The meeting approved 11 projects of worth Rs. 11515 million. Out of these 11 projects five projects are based in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities there.

The projects include President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband services in AJ and K AND GB Phase-II; Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway; Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS, AJK and GB; Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ and K and GB; Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJ and K and GB; Protection and upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of cross border connectivity AJ and K and GB; Standardization of Call Center Industry; Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC’s Voice Network and Integration/Inter-Operability with LEA’s Setup; One Patient One ID Federal Govt Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.

