11 parties stage rally against centre’s bid to occupy twin islands

HYDERABAD:On the call of Sindh Action Committee, 11 parties took out a mammoth rally in Hyderabad on Sunday against the federal government’s plan to control Karachi’s twin islands.

The activists and leaders of Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Passand Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mehaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Awami Tehreek marched through the roads from Gul Centre to Gol Building.

Carrying placards and banners, they chanted slogans against promulgation of presidential ordinance on Sindh islands and demanded immediate withdrawal of the ordinance.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that if Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government had not issued a no-objection certificate to the federal government, there would have been no ordinance to control the twin islands.

They said that people of Sindh would never allow the Centre to occupy the islands. “We will get the ordinance scraped like scrapping of Kalabagh Dam project,” the leaders said.