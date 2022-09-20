116 flights carrying flood relief items have landed in Pakistan so far 

Islamabad, September 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):One hundred and sixteen flights carrying relief items have landed in Pakistan so far, to help flood affected people in the country.

These include 41 flights from the United Arab Emirates, 13 each from Turkiye and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, 21 from the United States, 6 from Oman, 4 each from China and Qatar, 2 from Saudi Arabia, 3 each from UNICEF and World Food Program, one each from Uzbekistan, France, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Nepal and the United Kingdom.

The flights contained relief items including tents, food and medical supplies. In addition to relief assistance flights, Pakistan also received 87 trucks of relief consignments from Tajikistan, one ship from Oman, 2 trucks and two trains of consignments each from Turkiye and Red Crescent.

