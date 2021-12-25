116th Midshipmen and 24th Short Service Commissioning Parade held at Pakistan Naval Academy 

Islamabad, December 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):The 116th midshipmen and 24th Short Service commissioning parade was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi today [Saturday]. According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed the chief guest at his arrival. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the hope that graduating cadets will be a source of pride for nation by following the footsteps of martyrs and Ghazis. Later, the chief guest distributed awards among the best performing cadets.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk