11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be held on Sunday

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Sunday. Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term. PTI has fielded 41 candidates for AJK polls followed by PML-N’s 36 candidates while PPP has fielded only eight candidates.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan. Five seats are reserved for women and three are meant for the technocrats, one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.

