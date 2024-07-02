Indian forces’ personnel in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twelve (12) Kashmiris during the last month of June in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,
According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those five youth were martyred by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.
During the month, at least twenty six people were injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while five hundred seventy civilians, mostly youth and political activists including prominent lawyer and former head of Kashmir Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom, were arrested under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA during at least one hundred ninety six (196) cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.