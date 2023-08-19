12-member new KP caretaker cabinet sworn in

PESHAWAR:A new 12-member interim cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having nine ministers, was sworn in on Saturday in Peshawar. Two advisers and a special assistant were also included in the provincial cabinet. KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the new cabinet members at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Peshawar, which was attended by KP caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and others.

The ministers include Syed Masud Shah, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, retired Justice Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Mohammad Qasim Jan, retired Justice Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah. Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be advisers to the CM, while Zafarullah Khan will be a special assistant. The oath-taking ceremony took place a day after the Governor approved a summary regarding the appointment of new caretaker cabinet sent to him by CM Azam Khan.

On August 10 last, 19 members of previous caretaker cabinet had tendered their resignations to the chief minister for their reported involvement in politics. The other six members stepped down the next day. CM Azam Khan had asked them to hand over their resignations over a cup of tea and they complied immediately.