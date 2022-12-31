12 more Covid cases surface in Pakistan

KARACHI:Pakistan on Saturday recorded 12 more Covid cases with no death during the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,575,785 while the countrywide death toll stood at 30,636 since the outbreak of the disease.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) daily report, at least 12 people were tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,575,785 while the countrywide death toll stood at 30,636 since the outbreak of the disease. Pakistan has conducted 4,899 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 12 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.24 percent.