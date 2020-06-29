1,225 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

June 29, 2020

KARACHI:At least 1,225 Police officials and personnel have been tested positive for coronavirus in Sindh, out of them 13 have already embraced martyrdom, spokesperson Sindh Police told PPI on Monday.

He informed 80 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in last four days and 894 officials and personnel are still under treatment across Sindh province. He said 318 cops are recovered from COVID-19 so far. He further informed that best available treatment is being provided to the cops who are suffering from Coronavirus. Out of 13 deaths of cops in Sindh, 11 were reported in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

