14 more Covid cases detected in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Wednesday reported 14 more Covid cases with no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,501. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,635 since the outbreak of the disease.

Pakistan has conducted 5,702 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 14 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.25 percent.